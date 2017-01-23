Panto time for St MacNissi’s - oh yes it is!

The members of St. MacNissi’s Choral and Dramatic Society are presenting their annual pantomime on Friday, January 27, Sunday, January 29 and Friday, February 3.

Tickets can be booked at the Tourist Information Office this year’s producation which will be “The Pantomime Adventures of Robin Hood” by Toby Bradford and Tina Webster.

The panto is directed by Mary Forsythe and it gives many of the younger members of the society the opportunity to take on a principal for the first time and for others the opportunity to develop their talents in new and more challenging roles.

The role of Robin Hood has been given to Adam Haveron, a newcomer to the society, and Maid Marion is played by Molly McToal another newcomer.

As in all pantos there is a baddie, in this case the Sheriff of Nottingham, played by Conor McCormick, and two less than competent henchmen Nickit and Scarper, played by Caoilfhinn McLoughlin and Francis McCambridge. There will be magic from ‘The Enchantress of the Forest’, (Megan Bryans) and forecasting by ‘The Soothsayer’ (McKenzie McFarlane).

There will be singing and dancing throughout and lots of entertainment in the form of Nanny Nora Tittle Tattle, the Dame, played by Raymond O’Toole. All welcome - oh yes you are!