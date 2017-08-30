Packed attendance at Clan McAulay International Gathering

McAulay’s from around the world attended the recent Clan MacAulay International Gathering’ which took place at the Loughshore Hotel, Carrickfergus.
Held over three days in August, the event was held for MacAulay’s from round the world, including all variant spelling of the name such as McAuley/McCauley/Macaulay etc. and other interested parties, to give them the opportunity to come together in the promotion and spirit of kinship.
According to the organisers, bookings surpassed all expectations with clans folk coming from the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, England, Rep Ireland and Northern Ireland.
