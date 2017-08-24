Open Day at Diabetes UK Support Group

The Carrick Support Group will be hosting an Open Day at the Marina Building, Carrickfergus, to welcome new and returning members with an exciting cookery demonstration with Chef Adrian Fletcher.

The event on Tuesday, September 5, is free to attend and everyone is welcome from 6pm-8pm.

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Volunteer Development Manager, Heather Causer, said: “The Carrick Support Group has organised a fantastic Open Day for people to come along and meet the group and watch Adrian Fletcher’s cookery demonstration.

“The Group meets once a month and would love to see more people from Carrick and the surrounding area to join them on their Open Day to pick up a few tips from Adrian on recipes, food preparation and delicious, healthy meals, as well as meet with other people living with diabetes.

“Diabetes is a very complex condition so the more we know about it the better we can manage it. The 26 province-wide support groups help in providing more information about diabetes, having interesting guest speakers at their monthly meetings and even host fundraising events, helping to raise awareness and funds for the local diabetes community.”

If you would like to attend the Open Day on September 5 at Carrick Marina or find out more about Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Support Groups then please contact us on NIvolunteering@diabetes.org.uk or call the Diabetes UK Northern Ireland office on 028 9066 6646. For more information about diabetes go online: www.diabetes.org.uk.