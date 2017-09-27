One Enchanted Evening at Oakfield Glen

Visitors are invited to come under the spell of the Woodland Trust’s Oakfield Glen on Friday evening, 13 October, from 6 to 9pm.

The Trust and partner Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is giving people the chance to discover this enchanting Carrickfergus woodland by twilight.

Those who do so will be able to make their own lantern from recycled materials and then venture into the wood, sprinkled with fairy lights, for a magical evening. Toast marshmallows by the campfire, enjoy tales from renowned storyteller Liz Weir, and feast your eyes upon some magnificent owls which will be visiting courtesy of Mantella, an environmental education service.

Michelle McCaughtry, of Woodland Trust, said: “This event brings an unmissable opportunity for families to get outdoors at a beautiful time of the year, in the run-up to Halloween. Simply book online, wrap-up warm and prepare to be entertained.”

Children must be accompanied by an adult at the event which will support the Trust’s work. The cost is £5 per child; adults go free. Booking in advance is essential: visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/events or call 0330 333 3300.