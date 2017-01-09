No ‘if or butts’ over using water wisely at Eden Primary School

Wasting water has become a problem of the past for pupils at one Carrickfergus school.

The children of Eden Primary have been provided them with a water butt by Northern Ireland Water to help them become smarter with the rain water in their school garden.

Anna Killen, Environmental Education Officer at Northern Ireland Water, said they were delighted to help out.

She explained: “Everyone in Northern Ireland uses approximately 155 litres of water every day and harvesting rainwater is a great way to set about reducing that figure.

“NI Water places immense importance on educating young people in the vital role water plays in our lives.

“When we visit schools, the children take home messages on how to save water and develop good habits, such as using a watering can instead of a hose and using drought resistant seeds and gel packs in hanging baskets.

“Whilst learning themselves, the children are actually teaching their parents as well,” said Anna.

“This waterbutt allows us to support the little growers at Eden Primary School as they maintain their vegetables and plants,” she said.

Among Northern Ireland Water’s examples of how to use water more wisely whether at school, home or workplace are:-

Using watering cans around the garden instead of hosepipes and sprinklers;

Using buckets to wash the car instead of a hosepipe;

Not leaving taps running longer than necessary, for example when brushing teeth or washing vegetables;

When using the dishwasher and washing machine, make sure it is a full load;

Only filling the kettle as much as necessary; and,

Mending leaking taps - as taps that drip once a second result in the loss of 33 litres of water a day.