Mayoral praise for Mid and East Antrim’s Agewell Partnership

The Mayor of Mid & East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid has congratulated the Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEAAP) on being awarded a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Councillor Reid hosted a reception for 25 guests in the Mayor’s Parlour in Ballymena with special guest, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for County Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie OBE.

Mayor Reid said: “We celebrate the commitment and passion of the Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership volunteers who constantly strive to make life better for their fellow citizens.

“MEAAP could not succeed without the volunteers and I would like to thank them, both personally and on behalf of Council, for their valuable contribution. Without them the world we live in would be a very different place.

“I am delighted to be able to host this reception in recognition of your endeavours. I wish Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership many more successful years to come.”

Addressing its members in attendance, the borough’s First Citizen said: “We are immensely proud of all your work and we are delighted that Her Majesty the Queen has bestowed the Queens Award honour upon you. May you continue to spread joy in the lives of our older citizens and their families.”

MEAAP, Chair Jean Haveron told the gathering: “I want to extend thanks to the Council for their continued support of older people to age well in our community. MEAAP are delighted to have representatives from our ‘Ageing Well & Reaching Out’ programme, Mid & East Antrim Citizens Advice, Good Morning Ballymena, Good Morning Larne and Good Morning Carrickfergus. They’ve all given up so much time and made so much effort to help the most vulnerable remain well and connected across Ballymena, Larne & Carrickfergus here.”

The Lord-Lieutenant for the County Mrs Joan Christie also paid tribute to the hard work of the volunteers and groups involved in the work of the MEAAP.

MEAAP is a local inter-agency based partnership aimed at improving the lives of older people aged 60 years and over in the

Ballymena, Larne & Carrickfergus areas.

It offers a range of services and support including: the promotion of existing social activity programmes throughout the borough; and, a Good Morning Service in association with Good Morning Ballymena & Good Morning East Antrim, through which they can provide a daily phone call, or as required, for older people in need of support to maintain their independence, provide reassurance and overcome social isolation.