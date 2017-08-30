Marathon effort raises funding for Larne Adult Centre’s sensory garden

Larne Athletic Club’s William Thompson and Clare McGuinness pictured presented Larne Adult Centre with a cheque for £1,000.

Larne adult centre was one of two local charities to receive a donation raised at the Larne half marathon.

Staff and clients at the adult centre greatly appreciated the contribution and will use the money towards developing their sensory garden.

Larne Adult Centre contribute to improving the health and wellbeing for all, and to enable people to achieve their own optimum wellbeing and independence through effective treatments and support.