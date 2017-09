Get ready to join the Woodland Trust and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for a magical lantern-lit family evening on Friday, October 13, at a woodland camp in Bashfordsland Wood and Oakfield Glen, Carrickfergus.

Make a lantern to guide your way, toast marshmallows and more at one-hour sessions running from 6pm - 9pm.

Booking essential via www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/events.