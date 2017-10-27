Last chance for informal dementia caregivers to take up free training

People caring for someone with dementia in East Antrim are being offered the chance to learn more about the condition and how it affects the individual in a series of courses being run by Alzheimer’s Society.

This training programme coming to an end in December so this is a final chance to participate.

The courses in Larne, Newtownabbey and Carrick aim to help carers understand more about the condition and its symptoms, including the sort of behaviours that people may display which can at times be challenging. By understanding more about dementia the courses help people to cope better with caring for the individual.

The Training for Informal Caregivers aims to provide information and support on the following topics: What is dementia; Legal and financial matters; Learning to manage stress & coping techniques; Communication skills; Health, self-care and well-being; Local services available

Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Support Worker, Denise Bermingham said: “During the course carers get the chance to meet other carers. They can share their experiences and share their tips on dealing with certain situations. Carers appreciate meeting other people and finding out they are not on their own’

Course dates for the four week course are: Thursday, November 2 from 10am-1pm , Larne Community Development Project, Ledcom Industrial Estate; Wednesday, November 8, from 2-5pm, in Carrickfergus Community Forum, Lancasterian Street; and Thursday, November 9 from 6-9pm in Monkstown Village Centre.

To find out more about a group close to you or to book your place just call 028 90387 480 or

email nicaregiver.training@alzheimers.org.uk