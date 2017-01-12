Larne teacher’s class at fitness modelling

A Larne teacher’s decision to start going to the gym to get more trim and toned has led to success in fitness modelling.

After dropping from 13.4 stone to 9.8 stone and training for two years, Raymond O’Toole, a primary school teacher from Corran Integrated, set himself a goal of competing in fitness modelling competition and started training with Andrew Falconer from Just Active Gym to get into competition shape.

The hard work paid off as Raymond entered his first fitness modelling competition in Dublin in October and was placed first in the Mr Body Transformation and third in the Mr Athletic over 30s category.

Raymond said: “I finally, after two years, made it to the NIFMA stage and took part in my first ever fitness modelling competition. Anyone who knows me, knows how much my body transformation journey has meant to me... This means the world to me”.

Raymond has since been placed third in World Championships in NIFMA in Mr Physique and fourth in Mr Body Transformation.