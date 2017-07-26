Larne ready to show off its creative side during August Craft Month

Larne will be showing off its creative side during August Craft Month as the 11th annual celebration of craft offers a feast of more than 150 events province wide.

Larne Museum and Arts Centre’s ‘Get Into Art’ programme will offer a series of workshops for those wanting to learn a new skill and to bring home something beautiful that they made themselves.

On August 1 there will be a Silver Stacking Rings Workshop with Diane Lyness, offering a chance to spend a day of fun in the workshop and create a pair of silver stacking rings. Each participant will be taught traditional jewellery making techniques by Goldsmith Diane Lyness, such as piercing, soldering, rolling, annealing and polishing. Diane will work alongside participants as they design and make a beautiful piece of jewellery to take home.

On August 2 there will be a Patchwork Workshop with Anne Marcus offering a chance for participants to make a hand-pieced Stain Glass Effect Wall Hanging while August 3 will see a beginner’s woodcarving workshop with master woodcarver and woodturner Geoff Tulip. During the day each person will learn some simple techniques in shallow relief carving that will enable them to produce and design their own hand carved piece.

There will also be a beginners guide to Needle felting with Amanda McAfee on August 4 and from August 7-11 there will be a ‘Get Into Art Kids’ workshop for children aged five to 11, with a different art activity each day.

To book any of the Larne based workshops call 02828 262443.

Meadhbh McIlgorm of Craft NI says the demand for people to create for themselves was stronger than ever. She said: “We are noticing that more and more people are signing up to workshops to learn a new skill. There has been a resurgence in making things again possibly as a reaction to our increasingly digital lives. August Craft Month is the perfect way to meet people with similar interests and learn from the best makers in Northern Ireland.”

There will be more than 60 workshops held right across Northern Ireland – from woodcarving to creating silver jewellery, spinning wool to craft for kids, leatherwork to ceramics – there’s something for everyone. There’s even a workshop teaching bladesmithing to survive a zombie apocalypse.

For full details of all August Craft Month events visit: augustcraftmonth.com.

People can also find out more about craft in their area all year round at www.craftni.org – subscribe for news, browse the maker’s directory and click on the interactive craft map to see, make or buy craft locally.