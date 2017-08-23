Larne Macular Support Group to meet on September 6

A Larne-based support group, which helps to help increase the confidence and independence of people affected by macular degeneration, will meet again in September.

The group, which is organised by sight loss charity the Macular Society in partnership with local people, will hold its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, September 6, from 10.30am-12pm at Greenland Community Centre, 162a Old Glenarm Road. The group will then meet at the same time and location on the first Wednesday of each month, offering information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) affects the central vision and is the most common cause of sight loss in the UK, affecting more than 600,000 people. More people are affected as our population ages.

Karen Toogood, Macular Society regional manager, said: “The Larne Macular Support Group is here for anybody affected by macular degeneration – we want to encourage as many people to come along as possible. Friends and family are also very welcome. It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and get tips. The peer support can be so helpful. Our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent. The group often has guest speakers on a variety of subjects, including macular conditions and their impact on our daily lives. The meetings are also social occasions where we can chat over a cup of tea.” For more details call Karen on 0300 3030 111 or email karen.t@macularsociety.org