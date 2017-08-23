Larne learners celebrating business course success

Ten people have successfully achieved an accredited qualification in Understanding Business Enterprise having completed the Exploring Enterprise Three Programme, a special support programme aimed at helping individuals improve their employment prospects as well as exploring potential self-employment opportunities.

Participants attended the course held locally in LEDCOM, Larne over a three-week period to develop key business skills and knowledge. Learners also received bespoke one to one mentoring tailored to suit individual requirements such as support with returning to employment, exploring the option of self-employment or registering for further education courses.

The project is an Enterprise Northern Ireland initiative which is part funded through the Northern Ireland European Social Fund 2014-2020 Investment for Jobs and Growth Programme, the Department for the Economy, Enterprise Northern Ireland, the Local Enterprise Agencies & Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

LEDCOM is now recruiting for an upcoming Exploring Enterprise Three course being held in LEDCOM, LEDCOM Industrial Estate, Bank Road, Larne beginning on Monday, September 18. which is free and open to anyone who is currently unemployed or working/in education less than 16 hours per week. If you think this course could help you take the necessary steps to gain employment or explore your business idea contact Laura McCourt at LEDCOM tel: 028 2826 9973 or email lauramccourt@ledcomwbp.org