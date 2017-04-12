Larne High School students ‘in the market’ for top award

More than 500 budding entrepreneurs who set up businesses with Young Enterprise this year marked their achievements at The Big Celebration ’17, including students from Larne High School, who walked away with the North East area Marketing Award for their company TRI-Buy.

Pictured here, a company member from TRI-Buy from Larne High School accepts the Marketing award for the North East Area from Carol Fitzsimons MBE, Chief Executive Young Enterprise.

Young entrepreneurs from across Northern Ireland gathered at the landmark Titanic Belfast on April 5, as the charity showcased their work to nurture the next generation of business leaders.