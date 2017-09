Killead Ploughing Society is set to host its annual match on Saturday, October 7.

The event will be known as the Erwin Memorial Ploughing Match.

It will take place on land kindly granted by Denis and Mark Blelock, adjacent to 20 Crosskennan Road, Antrim, and will be signposted from the Rathbegand Greystone roundabouts in Antrim. Ploughing will commence at 11am.