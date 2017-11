Here are a few photos from the Larne Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or team mates in sport

A St Comgall's High student shows a visitor to the Open Event one of the experiments in the science labs. 1989.

Alan McNeill demonstrates chromatography in the science lab at Larne High School Open Night as teacher, Christine Patrick, looks on, 1989.

At one of the displayst at St Comgall's High School are Brian and Monica Campbell with son Brian and pupil Linda Hughes, 1989.