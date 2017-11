Here are a few photos from the Larne Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or team mates in sport.

Richard Johnston and Kenneth Mundell sorting from GCSE computer coursework at the Open Night event. (1989)

For more see this week’s Larne Times.

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

Enjoying Larne Ladies Hockey Club annual dinner in the Halfway House were - Doris, Marjorie, Colin and Sharon. (1989)

Valerie McBurney and husband Victor with their children during the Larne High School open evening. Looking on is teacher, Mrs Patrick. (1989).