Here are a few photos from the Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates in sport.

Candidates who were confirmed at a special ceremony in St Cedma's Parish, Larne, 1989.

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

1989: Members of Larne Swimming Club who acted as medal bearers at the Gilbey's Ulster Games Swimming Gala.

Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award winners with their fathers at Craigyhill Presbyterian BB display. 1989.