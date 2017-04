Here are a few photos from the Larne Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates in sport. See this week’s Larne Times for more pictures from the past.

Moyle Hospital Medical Records Dept. staff taking part in the sponsored bed push from Larne to Glynn and back. 1989.

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

Nurses of Moyle Hospital leading the sponsored bedpush in fancy derss. 1989.

Nurses June Wilson and Meta Hamilton wave along the route of the sponsored bed push. 1989.

Tractor enthusiasts pictured at the Clyde Valley celebrations, 1989.