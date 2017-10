Here are a few photos from the Larne Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates in sport.

Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award winners from Larne High School. Pictured with them is headmaster James Parker and Margaret Lindsay, teacher in charge of the group.

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

Mrs Greta McAllister and Mr Stanley Francis attending the senior citizen's dinner at The Can.

Some of those who attended the Larne and Carrickfergus Deaf Club Christmas Dance in the Kilwaughter House Hotel. 1989