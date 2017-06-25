Hills hosts free education seminars

Established for well over 20 years, Hills Financial Planning believes in treating clients as people, not just as a number. Their hands on philosophy makes the company one of the most highly respected amongst financial advisers in the country and in 2017 they will be continuing their expansion plans with bigger premises and new additions to the team – so watch this space!

As one of the few firms of Chartered Financial Planners – the highest level of achievement within the profession and held by less than three per cent of organisations - Hills Financial Planning has the technical know-how to deal with any situation, but focuses on the growth of over £85 million of their clients’ assets and the protection of those assets so that they pass to the right person at the right time. Hills Financial Planning work on the basis that ensuring the financial security of you and your family is one of the most important arrangements you will ever make, which is why you need someone trusted, qualified and dedicated to listening, guiding and advising you with the best options.

Hills Financial Planning has welcomed Hollye Hamilton on board their team as a Trainee Para-Planner.

The advisory team is headed by David Hill, Chartered Financial Planner and company Director. David has built the company on an ethos of trust and personal service and works on the basis that when you put your trust in others to look after your finances you need complete confidence and total reassurance that they will provide competent, honest and valuable advice every step of the way.

Over the past number of years the company has grown rapidly and as a result David has taken on a number of graduates.

Zoe McKay also advises clients within the company and her naturally resourceful and customer-centric approach allows her to build a rapport with clients. The entire team continually stays ahead and keeps on top of the trends, changes and developments in tax, inheritance and investments; and David and Zoe are supported by Para-Planners Christopher Todd, Helen Tweed and Adam Kennedy who are collectively responsible for compiling tailored, research focused solutions. Emma McCahon is responsible for organising and coordinating office operations and procedures in order to make sure the office runs as a finely oiled machine. The team is expanding further in summer 2017 and would like to welcome Hollye Hamilton on board. Hollye, a recent Law graduate will join the team as a Trainee Para-Planner. Hills Financial Planning specialise in creating and protecting your wealth. They will never claim to do something they cannot and are proud to say that they have made a real difference to people from the local area. In 2016 alone they saved the employees of JTI in excess of £1 million in taxation and in 2017 will be working with Michelin employees as they make decisions surrounding their financial future. For well over a decade, Hills Financial Planning has been sponsoring popular public education seminars. When you attend a public education seminar, you may be surprised to find that they will not try to sell you anything. The seminars have three points of focus: education; helping you and your family; and giving you knowledge and information. Of course, if you want to talk to them after the event, that decision is yours, and they will be happy to help you. They have nine seminars planned for early autumn and you can contact their office today to book your slot today or visit hillsfinancialplanning.co.uk