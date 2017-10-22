Hearing Aid Support

Action on Hearing Loss in partnership with the Northern Trust monthly Larne Hearing Aid maintenance support monthly sessions over the autumn will take place on Monday, November 20, and Monday, December 18, from 10.30am-12.00pm at Gloucester Park Day Centre, Larne.

Each session is a free drop-in service, where no appointments are required. Trained volunteers, who wear hearing aids themselves, will be on hand to give free, practical advice on cleaning and maintaining hearing aids.

They can help to solve any problems you may be having with your hearing aid and offer advice on how to manage your hearing loss with confidence. This support service, by appointment is also offered to individuals who may be housebound or in residential care and require support with the maintenance of their hearing aids or their hearing loss. For further information please contact Angela Stanbridge at Action on Hearing Loss on telephone: 02890 239619/ m 07940160672 or Textphone: 028990 249462, or visit the website www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk