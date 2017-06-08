Search

Have you heard the yarn about ‘The Woollen Woods’?

editorial image

Members of Lighthouse Yarns Knitting Circle get ready for the 2017 Woollen Woods.

Each summer Diamond Jubilee Wood, Whitehead is transformed into a Woollen Wonderland. Hundreds of woolly creations, made by schools, knitting groups and individuals all over the country are installed in the wood and celebrated with a big family fun day on site.

The theme this year is The Very Hungry Caterpillar so come along on Saturday, June 24, from 1pm – 4pm. Other activities on site will include music, drum circles, arts and crafts, pond dipping, foraging workshops and much more. Woollen Woods Whitehead is a partnership project between Mid & East Antrim Council and Lighthouse Yarns Whitehead, supported by Voluntary Arts Ireland.