Got some events news - let us know!

We welcome contributions of community events details and photographs such as fundraisers, concerts, charity events graduations, milestone personal events such as 50th wedding anniversaries, school successes and events news, community group news and events, and cheque presentations.

These can be sent for consideration of publication to your local Times weekly newspaper via email just mark it ‘community news’ and send to:

news@larnetimes.com

news@newtownabbeytimes.com

news@carrickfergustimes.com

You can also get in touch via facebook