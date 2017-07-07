Goalball Roadshow at Antrim Forum on Saturday

The Goalball Roadshow comes to Antrim Forum on Saturday offering a free active opportunity for people with sight loss.

In partnership with Goalball UK, Disability Sport NI is running a Goalball Roadshow open to adults and children over the age of eight years with sight loss in the Antrim Forum Leisure Centre.

The Roadshow will be held on Saturday, July 8, from 11am - 3pm and people are welcome to stay for all or part of the time. Sighted friends and family are also welcome to come and play alongside (and against) their peers and relatives with sight loss.

Goalball is a team sport for people with sight loss that can be enjoyed by all ages (eight years and above). In teams of three, the aim is to score a goal in the opposing teams net using a ball with a bell embedded into it. Players will wear an eye shade to ensure that everyone has the same level of vision. This highly enjoyable sport is suitable for all levels from novice to elite.

Judith Brennan, Disability Sport NI’s Active Clubs Co-Ordinator for people with sight loss, said: “It has been a fantastic journey for me learning more about Goalball and growing it within Northern Ireland. I have worked closely with Goalball UK to gain a firm understanding of the sport and created opportunities for participation in a number different council areas. The roadshow is an ideal opportunity for people to come along and learn more about Goalball with an opportunity to meet people from the UK who play at different levels.”

If you are interested in attending contact Judith directly via email on jbrennan@dsni.co.uk or phone the office on: 02890469925.