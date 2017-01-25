‘Give volunteering a go in 2017’ says Mayor

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Audrey Wales is encouraging residents to ‘give volunteering a go’ in 2017, highlighting the new ‘Friends Of’ volunteer groups which are now up and running across the borough.

She said: “Our ‘Friends Of’ volunteer groups undertake a wide range of tasks such as nest box building, tree planting, river cleans, invasive species removal and wildflower planting. Volunteering can help people to gain confidence and self-esteem and can also have health benefits by being active outdoors. Volunteering provides huge opportunities to enhance your CV to impress future employers or help with university applications. And of course, it can be great fun.”

The Friends of Bashfordsland Wood & Oakfield Glen will continue to meet on the second Saturday of each month at Oakfield Community Centre 10am-1pm) while Friends of Larne Town Park will meet at Bankheads Lane from 2-4pm on February 18 and March 18 and Friends of Carnfunnock Country Park meet from 10am to 1pm on February 25 and March 25.