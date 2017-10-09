GER’s Darts Team fundraising hits the bullseye for Cancer Focus NI

GER’s Darts Team, Larne, have raised an outstanding £2,225 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, through their annual fundraising event and representatives are pictured here handing over the cheque.

Their fundraising activities included a sponsored walk, darts competition and raffle.

Thanks have been extended to everyone who donated and supported the event.

A spokesperson for the charity said that the donation will help many cancer patients and their families, here in Northern Ireland.

(Photograph kindly submitted).