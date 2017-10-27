‘Frightfully’ good Halloween Party at Base Larne

Asda Larne Community Champion Catherine McCallion got into the ‘spooky spirit’ by hosting a special Halloween Party at Base Larne, which operates a local drop-in centre for adults with learning disabilities.

The party on Friday the 13th of October included a face painter, Halloween arts and crafts and balloon modeller.

Catherine said: “It was ‘fang-tastic’ to visit Base Larne as part of our Halloween celebrations!

“I visit the group weekly, and it was great to bring the party to them, ahead of Halloween. We had a‘scarily’ good afternoon!”

(Pictures submitted. For more photos see this week’s Larne Times).