Free social media breakfast seminar for businesses

Larne Development Forum, in partnership with LEDCOM, will be running the latest in its series of free business breakfast seminars on Friday, September 8, in Willowbank Business Park, Millbrook.

The seminars, which will start following breakfast from 8am, are funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The topic will look at how to use social media effectively in business and the importance of having a social media strategy. Speaker will be Louise Brogan, IT and social media consultant and proprietor of Social Bee NI (www.socialbeeni.com)

Louise works with small business owners and entrepreneurs, helping them to figure out how to market their business online. Having had 10 years of experience as a project manager in the health service, she possesses the tools to be able to work with people from all levels of experience.

She runs an online business networking group, the Social Beehive, hosts the weekly #AntrimHour on Twitter and can be found on most of the main social media platforms. To book a place, contact LEDCOM on 28 270742 or email info@ledcom.org.