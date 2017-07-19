Film contest open to local schools

Local schoolchildren have the chance to win £1,000 by designing a short film over the summer on the subject of reducing child abuse and neglect.

UK early years charity WAVE Trust has launched its first 70/30 Short Film Contest to support its 70/30 Campaign – to reduce child abuse & neglect by 70% by the year 2030. The contest is open until Friday, September 22, and the winner’s school will receive £750.

This is a unique opportunity for 16-18 year olds from anywhere in the UK to do something truly amazing for a special cause while representing their school and getting seriously creative!

Students will plan, design and produce their own short video film (maximum three mins) to share the 70/30 message in a fun and inspiring way.

They’ll share with the world what 70/30 is all about, why it matters and what we need to do to see a real change towards a happier, healthier society for all.

In addition to the top prize of £1,000 (plus £750 for the winner’s school), judged by an expert panel, the person whose entry receives the most votes can choose their prize from a list for runners up which includes a tandem skydive and a European travel pass.

Entries can be submitted either through the website or via Instagram (using #7030ByMe).

Everyone, including those who choose not to enter the contest, is encouraged to vote for their favourite short film by visiting the entry gallery online at http://shortfilmcontest.70-30.org.uk/entries/20085 To enter the contest or read about WAVE’s 70/30 Campaign visit www.70-30.org.uk