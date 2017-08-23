European Heritage Open Days in borough

The European Heritage Open Days are back at various locations throughout the Mid and East Antrim borough and beyond from September 9-10.

These include events at Carnfunnock Country Hall and Carnlough Town Hall & Heritage Centre as well as the Andrew Jackson Cottage and US Rangers Museum, Carrickfergus Museum and Civic Centre and Carrickfergus Town Hall.

The theme for 2017 is ‘Heritage and Nature: A Landscape of Possibilities and to mark it there will be a line-up of free events running across the borough over the two days. Anyone interested can find out details at midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events for more information.

St Cedma’s Parish Church in Larne will also be the venue for one of these on Sunday, September 10, when there will be a chance for members of the public to see around the building and learn a little more about its background. This year St Cedma’s will be open on the Sunday from 12.30 - 6pm.

Visitors who go along in the afternoon will be able to soak up the peaceful atmosphere and serenity of a building where people have worshipped for over a thousand years.

However, this year, as well as enjoying the architecture, the history of the graveyard and the the beautiful interior,

visitors will see a display of patchwork and quilting exhibited by Parish Piecemakers - the quilting group of St Cedma’s.

They very much hope this will add to the visitor experience and members will be on hand to answer any questions. They will also be serving tea/coffee and shortbread in the adjoining hall to add to the afternoon.