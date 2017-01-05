Enterprise and Employability help

A free special support programme aimed at helping individuals improve their job prospects and exploring potential self-employment opportunities is now available in Larne.

LEDCOM is keen to hear from local people who are unemployed or in work or training less than 16 hours per week.

The Exploring Enterprise Programme provides a user friendly package of one to one mentoring, training, confidence building, employability/enterprise support and networking with the opportunity to gain a valuable QCF Level 1 in Understanding Business Enterprise. The project is is part funded through the NI European Social Fund 2014-2020 Investment for Jobs and Growth Programme, Dept. for the Economy and Mid & East Antrim Council. The training element of the course will start in LEDCOM Larne on Jamuary 23 over three weeks followed by mentoring and a study visit to a local business. To register contact Patricia Brennan at LEDCOM on 2827 0742 ext. 327 or email brennanp@ledcom.org