Employment support for learning disabled from NOW

The NOW Group are expanding their service to support people with learning difficulties, disabilities, autism and Asperger’s in the Larne, Ballymena and Carrickfergus areas to find employment.

Recently awarded Social Enterprise of the Year at the Belfast Business Awards, NOW already work in Belfast, Antrim, Newtownabbey, North Down and Ards and are now growing their service to work with people in the East Antrim area.

Nuala McStravick,Employment Officer for the region, will work to move people with learning difficulties into paid employment, training and volunteering. In 2016-17 NOW Group supported a total of 370 people across their services and assisted 43 people to find paid employment.

Nuala and her team will also support people already in employment and employers themselves by providing services such as Disability Awareness training for employees, employers and co-workers. She said: “Everyone wants a meaningful job – and people with a learning difficulty should have that opportunity too. We are dedicated to removing the barriers to employment which exist for many people within our communities. We see everyone’s potential and through our accredited training programmes can develop each participants’ skills, enabling and empowering them to be work ready.” If you know someone in the area who might benefit or if you are an employer interested in providing placement opportunities call on 07884330036 or nuala.mcstravick@nowgroup.org.