‘Eggheads’ from East Antrim sought for TV

Quiz boffins from Larne and the wider East Antrim area are being sought for the BBC quiz show Eggheads.

The search is on for contestants specifically from Northern Ireland to go on the show which is currently being screened weeknights on BBC-2.

They are on the lookout for enthusiastic people who are up for putting their general knowledge to the test - new teams who might be interested in having a bit of fun and would like to take part.

It’s an opportunity for people in East Antrim to take on the Eggheads for a chance to win a minimum £1000 on the show.

Each show is played in five rounds with the first four rounds focussing on a different subject category while the final round tests general knowledge.

In the first four rounds, the challengers choose a member of their own team to play against an Egghead. The players for that round then leave the studio to go into the “Question Room”.

Both players are asked in turn three multiple-choice questions. If there is no winner, the round goes into sudden death with no choices given for answers.

The player who wins each round earns a place in the final round, while the losing players are eliminated from the game.

The final general knowledge round is then played the same way as the previous rounds but challengers, if more than one remains, can confer. If they win they take the prize money; if the Eggheads win, the money rolls over to the next show.

To apply contact Eggheads applications, 12 Yard Productions, The Hub, G7, 70 Pacific Quay, Glasgow, G51 1DZ.