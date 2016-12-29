Eden PS awarded Eco-Schools Green Flag for a second time!

Eden Primary School in Eden Village has been awarded a prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag for the second time.

The Carrickfergus school was given the accolade by the environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

The Eco-Schools Programme is the world’s largest Environmental Education programme and aims to make environmental awareness and action an intrinsic part of the life and ethos of a school.

Its participatory approach and combination of learning and action makes it an ideal way for schools to begin improving the environments of schools and their local communities.

Eco-Schools work through a simple seven-step process resulting in the programme becoming central to Eden Primary School’s ethos.

Schools can choose from 10 eco-topics ranging from litter and waste to energy, biodiversity and transport to name a few. Eco-Schools such as Eden then work towards achieving awards - bronze, silver and the prestigious Green Flag.

The internationally recognised Green Flag is this highest award given to Eco-Schools and symbolises excellence in the field of environmental activity.

With the help of Jonny McCrystal from Sustrans, the children of Eden Primary focused on the theme of Transport and Active Travel.

Many activities were carried out on a class basis and as a whole school with events such as ‘Bling Your Bike Day’ and the ‘Active Superhero Challenge’.

The International Eco-Schools Programme is operated in Northern Ireland by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and is a free to enter programme. For NI details go to www.eco-schoolsni.org