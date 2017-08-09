East Coast Athletic Club to run 24hrs for Larne RNLI

Members of the East Coast Athletic Club will kick off a 24 hour continuous run on Friday, August 18, to raise money for their Charity of the Year, Larne RNLI.

Over the course of the 24 hours, from 6pm on Friday, August 18, to 6pm on Saturda, August 19, at least four East Coast members will run during each one hour slot around Sandy Bay Playing Fields.

Larne Lifeboat crew members and fundraising committee will also take part in the event.

East Coast have set up a crowdfunding page where people can donate www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ECAC24hourRun and show your support to all the runners.