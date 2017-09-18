East Antrim women urged to ‘Get in the Pink’ for Cancer Focus NI

East Antrim women and girls are being asked to get pink for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland this October and raise money for breast cancer research right here in Northern Ireland.

Cancer Focus NI are encouraging local ladies to get the girls together for a pink night in! It could be a movie night, a pamper party, or even a coffee morning. Just whatever you can ‘pink’ of - it’s up to you.

Cancer Focus NI would love you to hold a pink inspired event during October – breast cancer awareness month - to raise vital funds for pioneering breast cancer research at Queen’s University Belfast.

Anyone interested can sign up for your Pink Party Pack with a host of pink fundraising ideas.

According to the charity, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in Northern Ireland - every year 1,300 are diagnosed and 300 lose their lives.

Rosie Forsythe, Community Fundraising Manager for Cancer Focus NI, from Islandmagee, said: “We have been funding research at Queen’s for a number of years and have just launched our new campaign called In Pink.

“We’d love everyone to support this important campaign and do something pink to help continue our work into this devastating disease.”

She added: “Two hundred pounds will fund half a day’s work by our researchers who could make a huge difference to the future of women who carry the mutated BRCA1 gene, women who have an 85% chance of getting breast cancer in their lifetime.

“Even the smallest donation will help our researchers explore better ways to prevent breast cancer and find alternative treatments for high risk women who, at present, have to consider having a mastectomy to drastically cut their chance of cancer.

“We urgently need you to help by organising or supporting a local Pink Night IN – we can’t do it without you! And whatever you decide to do, we’d love you to spread the word and share and tag us online so we can see what you’re up to.”

Cancer Focus NI has come up with a whole host of fundraising ideas. You could wear something pink for a day, week or the whole month and get sponsored. Or you could get together with your friends, family, school, community, group or club to have a catch up over a coffee and some cake with pink icing.

If you’d like to organise Pink Night In - get your Pink Party pack at www.cancerfocusni.org/pink, call their fundraising team on 028 9066 3281 or email fundraising@cancerfocusni.org.

If you’re worried about cancer call the Cancer Focus NI free Nurseline on 0800 783 3339.