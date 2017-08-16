Donegore woman supports dementia research at Queen’s

Pictured at the handover of £6,008 for Alzheimer’s Research at Queen’s are (l-r): Kaye Campbell from Donegore near Templepatrick, Professor Peter Passmore from the University’s Centre for Public Health in the School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences, and Aine Wallace, Dementia Research nurse who works with Professor Passmore. The funds were raised when Kaye opened her gardens, which surround the historic Donegore Moat, to the public over the weekend of July 22-23.

Queen’s is currently taking part in a major UK-wide trial to investigate whether a drug normally used to treat high blood pressure could also slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

(Photograph submitted).