Do you know a coach with award-winning potential?

Do you know a coach who goes above and beyond the line of duty? Have they transformed someone’s life or had a significant impact on their local community?

If so, maybe now is the time to show your appreciation for all they do and nominate them for the UK Coaching Awards.

Hosted by UK Coaching, the showpiece annual event is seen as one of the most prestigious within the coaching community and this year will be held at The HAC, City of London on November 30.

The principle of Awards is to recognise the contribution coaches make in transforming lives across the UK. Previous winners include coaches making a huge difference in their community as well as the greats of sports coaching across a wide variety of sports.

CEO at UK Coaching, Mark Gannon, said: “The awards are a unique opportunity for us to recognise and reward the work of excellent coaching at all levels across sport and physical activity, from community to high performance and I have high-expectations that the coaching community in its entirety will be out in force to nominate this year.”

There are 12 award categories in total, eight for coaches, three in support of coaches and an overall UK Coach of the Year award. Awards include Community Coach of the Year, Children’s Coach of the Year and Disability Coach of the Year.

Public nominations close on September 22 and then inform a judging process, completed by a panel of coaching experts, before finalists are announced. To nominate go to www.ukcoaching.org/coachingawards