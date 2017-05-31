Divine Healing service at Craigyhill

Divine Healing in Larne will hold a service on June 4 at 3pm in the Methodist Church in Craigyhill.
Once again members of the D H team from Belfast will be there to join the Larne team for personal prayer immediately after the service.
All welcome.
