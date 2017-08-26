Dive into the world of Ocean Film Festival in September

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is back in the UK for its fourth edition, with an unforgettable evening of ocean-themed films returning to the Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey on September 13.

Viewers can expect incredible seafaring voyages, majestic marine life, breath-taking cinematography and a rare glimpse into barely explored depths of the planet. Plus, there’s a free prize draw as well.

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is returning to the UK this autumn, bringing an evening of inspirational and jaw-

dropping ocean films to almost 30 venues across Britain and Northern Ireland in September and October.

The event, which originates in Australia, features a brand-new selection of the world’s best ocean-themed short films, with action and spell-binding footage from both above and below the water’s surface. The 2017 film programme sees intrepid freedivers explore haunting shipwrecks and features awe-inspiring marine. such as humpback wales and the endangered Giant Pacific Mantaray. Find out more at www.oceanfilmfestival.co.uk