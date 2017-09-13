Could you raise a cuppa for NI Hospice?

Northern Ireland Hospice is encouraging schools, businesses, community organisations and individuals in Larne to raise a cuppa and help celebrate the 25th anniversary of its Big Coffee Break campaign starting on Thursday, September 21.

The first Northern Ireland Hospice Coffee Morning took place in 1992 with only 65 people registered.

Fast-forward 25 years, the Big Coffee Break campaign has grown significantly, with 350 hosts registered in 2016 and over £44k raised for the charity.

This year, Northern Ireland Hospice is hoping to get even more kettles boiling and is calling on its supporters in Larne to register for their free bag of NI Hospice Blend Coffee, kindly sourced and roasted by Bailies Coffee Roasters, and collect £2 for each cup of coffee served.

The Northern Ireland Hospice Big Coffee Break starts on September 21, but hosts can organize events on whatever date suits best up to November 30.

Joanna Pawson, Events Manager at Northern Ireland Hospice said: “This year we’re encouraging people from all walks of life to help us celebrate our 25 th Big Coffee Break. Money raised from this year’s Big Coffee Break will support our Hospice at Home service, ensuring that every patient receives the highest standard of care in the comfort of their own home, surrounded by their loved ones, no matter where they live”.

To take part in the Northern Ireland Hospice Big Coffee Break, register today at www.nihospice.org email events@nihospice.org or call 028 9078 1836. You can also follow NI Hospice on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram - @NIHospice #BigCoffeeBreak.