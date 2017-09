Parents, staff and friends of Corran Integrated Primary School Larne pictured at the Europa Hotel where 23 of them bravely abseiled off the top of the building to raise funds for the school.

Corran Integrated PS recently celebrated it’s 25th year and looks forward to 2018, opening a purpose built, brand new school for Larne.

Photographs kindly submitted.