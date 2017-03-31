Community Plan aims to ‘Put People First’

Mid and East Antrim Council are poised to deliver the borough’s first ever ‘Community Plan’ which will run until 2032.

Council are leading the Community Planning process, which is a statutory duty, by working with a wide range of statutory partners and local communities to develop a shared vision for the area. This relates to all aspects of community life and involves people working together to plan and deliver better services.

The new strategy will set out how key community planning partners will work together to improve life for all citizens.

The document is the result of 18 months of meetings, workshops and consultations led by the Mid and East Antrim Planning Partnership and addresses areas which consultation with the community has confirmed as priorities.

Three public consultation events were held across the borough in January and February in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne to give citizens the opportunity to find out more about the Community Plan and to ask any questions.

Areas identified as ‘priority’ are - Sustainable Jobs and Tourism; Good Health and Wellbeing; Progress in Education; Community Safety & Cohesion; and Our Environment.

Mid and East Antrim Council is encouraging residents to read the document and to share their views with Council on the ambitious programme of change as they begin to develop action plans around each theme.

To find out more visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/communityplanning or email to communityplanning@midandeastantrim.gov.uk