College pupils meet the Marines

Thirteen pupils from Carrickfergus College got the opportunity to travel to Palace Barracks on October 9 and meet with members of the ‘Royal Marine Commandos’.
Throughout the day they gained an insight into what it takes to become a Marine and the opportunities afforded to them if they do.
The pupils had the chance to experience the physical training, abseiling, small weapons training and teamwork aspects of the job. (Submitted Photo).
