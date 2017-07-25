College celebrate students with Rewards Fair

Carrickfergus College recently celebrated the achievements of many of its students with an end of term Rewards Fair.

Organised by Senior teacher Mark Kidd, the event involved hundreds of pupils - any with 92% or more attendance for the year and any pupils with no behaviour points (ie: no complaints or behaviour issues for the entire academic year).

Bubble Football was just one of the activities enjoyed by students at Carrick College during the end of term rewards fair to acknowledge the achievements of many of the young people in the school.

The school playground was host to inflatable bungee runs, a bubble football pitch and a number of other fun activities.

Two students take on the Bungee Run at Carrick College during the end of term rewards fair to acknowledge the achievements of many of the young people in the school.

Four students pictured before tackling the Climbing Wall at Carrick College during the end of term Rewards Fair.