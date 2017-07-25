College celebrate students with Rewards Fair

Carrickfergus College recently celebrated the achievements of many of its students with an end of term Rewards Fair.
Organised by Senior teacher Mark Kidd, the event involved hundreds of pupils - any with 92% or more attendance for the year and any pupils with no behaviour points (ie: no complaints or behaviour issues for the entire academic year).
The school playground was host to inflatable bungee runs, a bubble football pitch and a number of other fun activities.
