Claire hits a high note with Youth Orchestra at Castle venue

Following the hugely successful sell-out ‘Music From The Movies’ concert last year, Glenarm Castle is welcoming back the Education Authority Youth Orchestra with the musical extravaganza, ‘Hits from the Musicals’, on Saturday, May 27. Along with special guests and contributions from local primary school choirs, the orchestra will perform songs from famous musicals such as Les Miserables, Wicked, Mamma Mia, Phantom of the Opera and many others.

Orchestra members Emily Bowman from Antrim Grammar and Andrew Moore from Ballyclare High are pictured here rehearsing with ​TV Personality Claire McCollum, who will be hosting the event.

​Tickets can be purchased directly from Glenarm Castle at www.glenarmcastle.com/events/hits-from-the-musicals