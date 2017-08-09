Cinemagic issue camera call to budding young film makers

There’s an opportunity for budding teenage film makers from East Antrim to take part in the BFI Film Academy Network Programme delivered by Cinemagic.

Interested 16-19 year olds are being invited to apply for the 2017-18 programme now.

Over the last four years, 20 talented filmmakers per year from Northern Ireland were selected from a wide-pool of applicants and awarded places on the initiative.

The programme equips young filmmakers, passionate about film, with the knowledge, skills, insight, confidence and practical training to help lay strong foundations for their pursuit of a career in the film industry.

In addition to the industry and skills training and access to top professionals, the participants work in groups to make short films which they will showcase at Cinemagic.

Past participant, Chloe Langton from Antrim, said: “I really found out through the Academy that I too wanted to become a producer.

“Since then I have gone on to graduate from Queen’s University with a 2:1 in Drama and Film, I have produced several short film and I have worked on Cinemagic’s award-winning short film Delicate Things as a production assistant.

“Overall, the BFI Film Academy really gave me the confidence to pursue a career in film.”

To apply download and complete the application on the news section of the Cinemagic website or email shauna@cinemagic.org.uk to request one.

Closing date for applications is noon on September 6.