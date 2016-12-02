Christmas Movie Night at Ballygally

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has teamed up with Ballygally Castle Hotel for a very special Magical Christmas Movie Night, screening the festive film Elf, on Friday, December 16, to raise vital funds for the charity’s Family Support Services.

To get everyone into the festive spirit, a mulled wine reception at 6.30pm will also be included with tickets and a few local designers will be displaying and selling their work for guests to browse before the film.

Norman McBride, General Manager of Ballygally Castle Hotel, said: “We are delighted to support Cancer Focus NI with this event to help raise funds for their family support service. Unfortunately cancer is something that touches many families here in Northern Ireland so we are delighted to show our support and do what we can to help.”

Tickets are limited and cost £10 per adult or £7for under 12s. To book your ticket contact Lianne at fundraising@cancerfocusni.org, call 028 9068 074 or visit the Ballygally Hotel reception.