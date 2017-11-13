Cheque it out!

“The Key”, a new not for profit social enterprise held it’s first cheque presentations on November 4 in it’s Charity Shop at 13 Dunluce Street, Larne, where Diabetes UK (pictured) and the Cure Parkinson’s Trust were each presented with a cheque for £1125.

Fabulous homebakes courtesy of Celine Murphy were available to enjoy on the premises with a cup of tea or coffee or to purchase and take home

The Key , a new not for profit social enterprise held its first cheque presentations on November 4 in its Charity Shop at 13 Dunluce Street, Larne, where Diabetes UK (pictured) and the Cure Parkinsons Trust were each presented with a cheque for �1125. Fabulous homebakes courtesy of Celine Murphy were available to enjoy on the premises with a cup of tea or coffee or to purchase and take home Tickets for tombola & Christmas Raffle were also on sale at the event.

Tickets for tombola & Christmas Raffle were also on sale at the event.

Thanks have been extended to Naomi from Diabetes UK & Olivia Nash on behalf of The Cure Parkinson’s Trust for attending and to donors and customers for their continuous generous support.